EBR residents can get their roofs repaired for free thanks to new program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Phase One of the newly launched Roof Reset initiative will run from June 6 to Sept. 30, with applications being accepted through July 31. Through the program, East Baton Rouge Parish residents can apply to have their damaged roofs repaired free of cost.
Build Baton Rouge will designate application pickup sites throughout the city at local libraries. Some dates are included below:
WHEN: June15
WHAT TIME: 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m.
WHERE: 3351 Lorraine St.
WHEN: June 19
WHAT TIME: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: 720 Terrace Ave.
WHEN: June 22
WHAT TIME: 1:30 to 4 p.m.
WHERE: 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
WHEN: June 29
WHAT TIME: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.
Other locations will be announced soon.
Because of the use of federal funds, there are income requirements to qualify for the program. Citizens who are in dire need of roof repair, but are unable to afford repairs or in some instances, full roof replacement, were highlighted as the applicants who will be prioritized in an announcement sent out by city officials.
Organizers are also seeking to attract a large number of applicants for services, as well as interested, qualified roofing contractors with job opportunities to participate.
For more information about pickup sites or specifics for the program, contact the Build Baton Rouge office at 225-387-5606.
