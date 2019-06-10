Damage assessment forms now available for East Baton Rouge Parish residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Damage assessment forms are available for residents after the community recently experienced excessive rainfall, heavy wind, and flooding. The flooding and rainfall happened Wednesday, June 5, through Thursday, June 6.
To access the form online, go to the city’s website at brla.gov. The city is providing the form after receiving numerous reports of damage in the area.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome encourages the entire community to assist in gathering damage reports to aid in the recovery process.
Citizens can report any weather-related damages to their property through the this link: http://Brla.gov/damageassessment.Individuals. The forms are also available at all East Baton Rouge Parish libraries. Click here for a list of libraries.
The forms need to be turned in June 17.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.