Court bars Baton Rouge man convicted of tax fraud from preparing Louisiana tax returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana court has barred a former Baton Rouge tax preparer from preparing state income tax returns.
At the request of the Louisiana Department of Revenue, Judge Michael Caldwell of the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish issued the injunction against Joseph A. Gillies.
The injunction issued May 29, 2019, bars Gillies permanently from preparing any Louisiana tax returns other than his own.
Gillies was arrested in January 2017 on felony charges, which accused him of using “ghost” companies and fabricated business losses to claim $768,740.00 in improper tax refunds. Clients told investigators they had not reported any business losses when they provided Gillies with their tax records. Many of them said they weren’t business owners.
Gillies pleaded guilty in October 2018 to one count of tax evasion.
Act 526 of the 2018 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature authorized LDR to bring lawsuits against tax preparers who engage in fraudulent activity such as submitting false tax returns.
