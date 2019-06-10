Chef John Folse sends ingredients basket in lieu of flowers to Leah Chase’s funeral

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Celebrity chef John Folse honored the legacy of his friend and fellow culinary legend Leah Chase in a way that was uniquely Louisiana.
Folse sent a basket of the Cajun trinity (onions, bell pepper, and celery), andouille sausage, and other ingredients to her funeral in lieu of traditional flowers, according to a tweet from New Orleans food reporter Ian McNulty.
The funeral was held on June 10 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in New Orleans.
Chase, the matriarch and chef of the famed Dooky Chase Restaurant in New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood, died on June 1 at the age of 96.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.