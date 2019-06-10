Baton Rouge 3rd grader wins Ochsner art contest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge third grader was named a school winner in the first ever Ochsner Nurses Week Art Contest.
The winner is Jackson Phillips, who’s attending Runnels Elementary.
The competition was open to third grade classes in area schools and asked students to create original designs showing how “Nurses Color Our World.” Phillips’ drawing of a big red heart surrounded by medical supplies that nurses regularly use to help patients was the winning entry.
On May 17, Susan Green, the director of emergency services at Ochsner in Baton Rouge and Iberville, congratulated Phillips at his school and present him with his prizes, which were a framed print of his drawing, an achievement certificate, and an art kit.
The drawings submitted to the contest were given to Ochsner nurses as gifts in honor of Nursing Week.
