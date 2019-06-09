Woman sought after man injured in Clinton shooting

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in Clinton are looking for a woman who is connected to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said detectives are searching for Lencia George who allegedly shot the man, which was reported on Kernan Street near Liberty Street. The call about the reported shooting came in at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Travis.
Detectives have an arrest warrant for George, who faces an attempted second-degree murder charge. Authorities said they will provide an image of George later Sunday.
The man who was shot was transported to the hospital with injuries. Investigators are working to determine his condition.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are working together on this case.
