Man arrested after teen comes forward with rape allegations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police charged Reinaldo Gonzales, 54, with first degree rape after a teenage victim told investigators Gonzales sexually assaulted her in May of 2019.
Police documents show the victim who is 13 years of age was in a home connected to Gonzales’ at the time of the assault. Investigators learned Gonzales allegedly came into the teen’s room uninvited where he raped her.
Gonzales denied the allegations at the time of his arrest.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday with a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.