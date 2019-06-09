Les Miles, others inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - With former Saints quarterback Archie Manning and his family in the foreground, former LSU and current Kansas head coach Les Miles led the class of 2019 for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Others to walk across the stage were former Woodlawn standout and five-time Olympic volleyball star Danielle Scott, former Southern two-sport star and longtime baseball coach Roger Cador, 1958 LSU football national champion Max Fugler, and, of course, two-time Super Bowl champion and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
“My dad, I think he’s a wonderful father; I think he showed a few too many crying videos of me as a three year old (laughter),” said Manning. “I mean, I think he’s a great dad, but at what point do you stop filming your three-year-old son getting kicked in the head by his older brother and maybe go out there and help the kid? You know? (laughter)”
