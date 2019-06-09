Girls in St. George learn what it’s like to be a firefighter

ST. GEORGE, La. (WAFB) - Three young girls got the chance to learn what it’s like to be a firefighter for a day at the St. George Fire Department.
The girls--Ainsley, Lauren and Cora-- were invited by St. George firefighter Meg Kling to the fire station, according to a June 9th Facebook post from the fire department.
Six-year-old Cora, the youngest, even dressed as a firefighter to truly get into the role. When she grows up, Cora wants to be a firefighter, so this day was a special one for her. Even though Cora has been told she can’t become a firefighter, her parents support their daughter’s dream.
Firefighter Kling gave them a tour of one of the agency’s firetrucks, showing them how to turn on the sirens and shoot water from the hose.
The fire department posted photos of the sisters exploring the truck, with two of the girls giggling in a firefighter jacket. It appears the young girls had a fund time getting the hands-on experience.
The United States currently has over 6,500 female career firefighters and about 35,000 female volunteer firefighters, according to FireRescue.com. The represents about 6 percent of the national firefighting community.
