FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot Sunday with highs in mid 90s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It stays hot, humid, and mainly dry through Monday. Today looks to be dry with highs reaching the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the mid 90s.
There won’t be much change on that end for Monday, but a few isolated thundershowers will be possible during the mid to late afternoon as a cold front approaches. This cold front will push through late Monday into early Tuesday and bring a slight cool down but a big drop off in humidity.
The middle of the week is going to feel rather comfortable with below normal temperatures and mild air. The nice weather won’t last forever as southerly flow returns Friday afternoon gradually bringing back the heat and humidity.
Father’s Day weekend will stay mainly dry with just a 20 percent rain chance both Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday. It will be hot and humid so be sure to stay hydrated if you have extended outdoor plans. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to return to start the following work week as long range models suggest our next storm system approaches.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.