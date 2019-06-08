FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get out to enjoy the weather Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather stays dry to close out the weekend. Heat and humidity will hang around making for a hot and humid day. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, but it will feel more like to mid 90s.
However, some relief is on the horizon. A cold front is forecast to slip through the area Tuesday morning, leading to afternoon highs in the 80s Tuesday through Thursday, and morning lows in the 60s Wednesday through Friday. Humidity levels will be down, leading to several comfortable days in the middle of the week.
The bottom line is for viewers to get out and enjoy this rare comfortable June air. Humidity will return Friday afternoon as southerly winds arrive. We stay mainly dry for the Father’s Day weekend with only isolated showers and t-storms in the forecast. Our next storm system is set to arrive at some point during the first half of the next week.
