Brothers arrested after 'gunfight’ kills man in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in a Zachary neighborhood, according to a news release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, June 9, deputies responded to a call at around 11 a.m. to investigate a shooting reported in the 9600 block of Lemon Road. A man, later identified as 23-year-old Deshawn Sensley, had been shot and transported to a nearby hospital. EBRSO stated Sensley later died at the hospital.
Homicide detectives were called to the crime scene. Investigators learned that several gunshots struck the home, which at the time was occupied by two adults and a child.
Upon further investigations, detectives took Denzel and Bruce Jones, who are brothers, into custody after the shooting. Detectives learned the Jones brothers were involved in an ongoing dispute with an unidentified 27-year-old man.
Before Denzel and Bruce went to the 27-year-old man’s home, Denzel told detectives he had warned the man that he was coming to his home. The brothers arrived at the home on Lemon Road in their truck to confront the victim and Sensley. The brothers challenged the victims to a fight.
The victims didn’t engage in the fight and Sensley asked the Jones brothers to get off the property.
Detectives were told Sensley walked behind the truck and Bruce Jones, who was in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun from his window and threatened to shoot Sensley.
Sensley took out his handgun and a gunfight began, according to the EBRSO incident report.
During his interview with detectives, Bruce Jones said he took out his handgun while Sensley was walking behind his moving truck out a self-defense.
Denzel Jones told detectives in an interview that Sensley fired the first shot when he was behind the truck. Jones said he took out his hand gun and fired back along with his brother. He said he knew Sensley was armed.
Bruce and Denzel Jones were both charged with a count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegally using a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
They were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.