Authorities seeking information after man shot, killed in his driveway in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed a man in his driveway in a Gonzales neighborhood, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday morning, June 8, deputies were sent to a home on North Robert Wilson Road after receiving a call about a man who had been shot.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found Kenneth Brown, 37, in the driveway, seated in his vehicle. The sheriff’s office said he had died from the shooting.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
Anyone who might have information on the shooting is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the agency’s anonymous tip line. Tips can also be reported to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7868. To eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
