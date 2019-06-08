LSU lands the No. 2 safety in the country for the class of 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La- Ed Oregron continues to grab the best recruits in the country for the class of 2020 with the addition of 4-star safety Jordan Toles. The second safety in the class of 2020 hails from Baltimore, MD.
Rivals recruiting service ranks Toles the No. 2 safety in the country for the 2020 class.
Toles is the 17th commitment for the class of 2020. Toles is 6′3″, weighing in at 200 pounds. Toles also excels at basketball.
Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recuits
Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland
Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
