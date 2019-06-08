Inaugural ‘Reel Dads’ event gets families out fishing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Turn off the electronics and get outside.
That was the message of a new free family fishing event today in North Baton Rouge.
Several local businesses, non-profits, and law enforcement organizations partnered to host the first-ever Reel Dads: Celebration of Fatherhood event on June 8.
Fathers and grandfathers were encouraged to fish with their children at BREC’s Howell Park.
The event featured a station to practice casting and even advice from Bassmaster professional angler Derek Hudnall.
One of the fathers and organizers of the event told us why it’s so important for families to get out and fish.
The event was sponsored by Elite Sports BR, Father On A Mission (F.O.A.M.), Abstracts, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge City Constable’s, Baton Rouge Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Raising Cane’s, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s Office, Gordon McKernan personal injury attorneys, and other organizations.
