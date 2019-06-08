Inaugural ‘Reel Dads’ event gets families out fishing

‘Reel Dads’ encourages fathers and children to fish together
By Nick Gremillion | June 8, 2019 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 12:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Turn off the electronics and get outside.

That was the message of a new free family fishing event today in North Baton Rouge.

Several local businesses, non-profits, and law enforcement organizations partnered to host the first-ever Reel Dads: Celebration of Fatherhood event on June 8.

Fathers and grandfathers were encouraged to fish with their children at BREC’s Howell Park.

The event featured a station to practice casting and even advice from Bassmaster professional angler Derek Hudnall.

One of the fathers and organizers of the event told us why it’s so important for families to get out and fish.

“Going outside is a punishment versus enjoyment, right. So, today we want people to know that going outside is good. And the park is right here in the community, people live in walking distance. We want to show them something else other than just staying inside all day.”
Darryl Hurst, of Elite Sports BR

The event was sponsored by Elite Sports BR, Father On A Mission (F.O.A.M.), Abstracts, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge City Constable’s, Baton Rouge Police Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Raising Cane’s, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s Office, Gordon McKernan personal injury attorneys, and other organizations.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.