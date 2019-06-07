YOUR TURN: Leah Chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We would like to take a minute to honor the life and legacy of Leah Chase, the legendary New Orleans chef who passed away on Saturday at the age of 96.
Mrs. Chase has been called the matriarch of Creole cuisine, but her influence extended well beyond the kitchen.
She’s been quoted as saying, “I like to think we changed the course of America in this restaurant over a bowl of gumbo.” That’s a reference to hosting civil rights leaders and the Freedom Riders at her restaurant, Dooky Chase’s, in the 60s.
Universally loved, tributes have poured in from all over, including from chefs here in Baton Rouge. Jay Ducote said, “She’s a legend, an icon, and a treasure.”
Our own Chef John Folse had this to say, “Leah Chase inspired me, not only in my style of cooking, but also in my understanding of the hospitality business. It was an honor and a privilege to know her, to work with her and to love her. Today, the food has gotten so much better in Heaven.”
Mrs. Chase will be missed but certainly not forgotten after touching the hearts of so many here in Louisiana and all over the world.
