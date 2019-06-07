Work release inmate escaped in stolen SUV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Correction is searching for an inmate who drove away from a work release job site in a stolen SUV.
Christopher Baggett, 46, was assigned to the Mississippi County Work Release Center in Luxora.
He was working at a site just outside of Wilson when he drove away in a stolen white Chevy Trailblazer with Arkansas license plate number 222-YHB.
He was last seen wearing gray pants, a white shirt, baseball cap, and work boots, according to a release from the ADC.
Authorities say anyone who comes into contact with Baggett should “act with caution and immediately notify their local law enforcement agency.”
Baggett was serving 18 years for multiple felony convictions, including residential burglary and theft of property.
