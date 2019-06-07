Police: Pedestrian struck, killed after laying bike on shoulder and walking into roadway

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of one man, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 7, on Highway 16 near Weiss Road in Livingston Parish. Ronald Ridgedell, 47, of Amite, was killed in the crash.
Investigators determined the crash happened while Ridgedell was riding his bicycle in the northbound lane of Highway 16. For unknown reasons, officials say Ridgell placed his bike on the shoulder of the road and walked into the northbound lane.
Ridgedell was struck by a Mack truck traveling northbound while he was walking in the roadway.
Ridgedell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is unknown at this time on the part of Ridgedell. An autopsy and toxicology report will be conducted.
The driver of the truck was uninjured and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.
Police say Ridgedell was wearing dark colored clothes and there were no street lights in the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
