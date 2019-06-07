Paddleboard yoga brings fitness, fun to LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever passed by the LSU Lakes and noticed someone floating on what looks like a surfboard standing in poses out in the middle of the LSU Lake, you might have wondered what they are doing? It’s called paddleboard yoga and you might want to try.
Brandi Marie has been teaching the classes for a couple years now. She holds classes on the LSU Lakes and in the outdoor pool at Spectrum Fitness in Baton Rouge.
“What we do is we teach you how to get on the board and how to either balance in a sitting, kneeling or standing,” she explains. “We lead you slowing into common yoga poses you would do on a mat. We take into consideration if you’ve never done paddleboard or yoga, which happens all the time.”
What’s the point of doing yoga on a paddleboard anyway?
“You have to be completely there,” she said. “Yoga itself is a mindful activity, but the mindfulness and the body awareness intensifies on the paddleboard.”
A paddleboard is different than your typical surfboard. It’s much larger in its length, volume and width. This allows the user to comfortably stand on the board.
Stand Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) is its own sport that has become really popular in recent years and it is exactly as the name describes. You stand on the board and use a paddle to get to where you want to go.
The class at the LSU lakes includes a paddle boarding lesson. That is done on the shore before the class begins. Then, the group paddles out to a spot, drops anchor, and the yoga begins.
“Once we’re in our spot I will usually start them in seated postures, kneeling postures and we’ll slowly elevate a bit,” she said. “We don’t do a lot of standing positions unless it’s an advanced class.”
If you’re scared of falling in (don’t feel bad because I totally am), then you shouldn’t be. It's very rare that someone falls in. But if you do, it’s not hard to get back on the board.
The possibility of falling is there, however, so you’ll probably want to avoid bringing your phone. Also, you should wear something that you don’t mind getting dirty.
There always is a possibility of falling in, so wear something you don’t care about getting wet.
“Something you would wear to a normal yoga class or an athletic version of a water suit. Usually it’s easier if you have less clothing. You’re going to be more comfortable if you can dry quickly. Bring a towel and change of clothes. We typically are barefoot, but there are prickly things, so water shoes or rubber flip flops that you can leave by the shore are best.”
But the most important thing to bring is a water bottle. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s hot out there!
If you’re not sure about the lake, the pool might be more of your speed.
Both classes have limited space, but obviously there are more slots available for the class on the lake. If you have your own board, you can bring that to the lake session.
To reserve your spot, send a message to yogawithbrandi@yahoo.com. The cost is $35 with board rental. $20 with own board.
The classes are available on the following dates:
Lakes Paddleboard Yoga
FRIDAYS
- June 7 6 p.m.
- July 12 6 p.m.
- August 16 6 p.m.
- Sept 13 6 p.m.
Spectrum Pool Paddleboard Yoga
TUESDAYS
- June 18 6 p.m.
- July 23 6 p.m.
- Aug 27 6 p.m.
The idea for this story came from a post in our Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group. The group is devoted to creating a health and wellness community for the people of south Louisiana. We want to help our community get healthy! Join the group and share your experiences to inspire others to improve wellness with diet and exercise.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.