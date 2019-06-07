Non-profit kicks off project to emphasize importance of mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new Baton Rouge non-profit organization is kicking off a project surrounding the importance of mental health and wellness.
The You Aren’t Alone Project is dedicated to forming support groups for mental health in the Baton Rouge community. The project aims to show what living with depression and anxiety looks like and to treat mental health in the same way as physical health.
The project, partnering with Aetna Better Health, is kicking off with a live art show at the Mid City Ballroom on July 26. The event will include a variety of artists and stories of people living with depression and anxiety.
Local behavioral health professionals will also be available to offer mental health resources to attendees.
The event is still accepting artist submissions and is looking for partners to help expand the conversation.
For more information on the You Are Not Alone Project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.