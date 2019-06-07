Musicians, friends remember music legend Dr. John

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Musicians and music lovers in New Orleans and across the globe mourn the loss Dr. John. They say he left an indelible mark on the city.
Deacon John remembers his friend, Dr. John.
“Playing with Dr. John was an experience because he was a character just like me,” laughed Deacon John.
The two were acquainted long before Malcolm John Rebennack became famous, even before he became Dr. John.
“And Dr. John got his name because he was the king of the voodoo in New Orleans way back in the day when Marie Laveau was queen,” Deacon John explained.
“I would introduce him, ‘you guys look kind of sick today. I need to think you need a house call from a doctor,’ but his doctor was voodoo,” said Jazz Fest Producer Quint Davis.
Dr. John’s unmistakable, signature look is immortalized on a building in Uptown. He was a man who encompassed New Orleans culture, not just in his appearance but through his music.
“He did rhythm and blues but he was Dr. John. There was nobody else that did anything like him. He was a totally unique person and had a totally unique sound,” said Off Beat Magazine Publisher Jan Ramsey. “He took all the stuff from the past and treasured it. Not only the music but the musicians. Musicians loved him because he was such a force in New Orleans music.”
Those who knew Dr. John say his creativity came through in everything he did. There was no separating Dr. John from his music, which was just as unique as he was.
“He was a ladies man because he was terribly handsome when he was younger,” recalled Deacon John. “He was a human institution. He was a very totally unique character,” Davis remarked. “Quirkiness really sounds shallow when you're talking about Mac. He was a lot more. He wasn't quirky, he was the Grand Canyon of quirky. He was a fantastic person and personality.”
Davis is having a tough time accepting Dr. John’s death.
“It’s the first time I’m saying “was”. It’s hard to say “was” but he was brilliant,” said Davis.
Davis says Dr. John played Jazz Fest more times than he could count, but even before the two met professionally, Davis was already a fan.
“One of the most influential things in my life, when it first came out, it’s called Gris Gris”. It’s got his face on the front and it is incredible,” Davis said.
It was Dr. John’s breakthrough album, after nearly 20 years as a musician and recording artist.
Music critics, like Ramsey, say he created a love for New Orleans music and put it on the map. Now, they say it’s virtually impossible to imagine it without him.
“There are just a few left now that are the golden age of New Orleans musicians and he was one of them so, it’s a tough big loss, it’s a big big loss. And it’s going to affect everyone in music in this town and actually around the world because so many people knew him,” Ramsey said.
“He was one of those people that wherever he went in the world, it said him and it said New Orleans,” said Davis.
Deacon John says, even after he got famous, Dr. John was always very down to Earth and generous, making sure his band members were always taken care of.
He also explained how Dr. John made the switch from guitar to piano. Deacon John says, determined to make music, Dr. John made the change after he lost part of his finger.
