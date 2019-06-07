LSU Super Regional tickets sell out in 15 minutes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets for LSU’s Super Regional series against the Florida State Seminoles went on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, June 7.
They sold out 15 minutes later, according to a tweet.
“The best fans in college baseball are going to pack the Box this weekend for the Super Regional,” LSU Baseball said in a tweet at 8:15 a.m. with a graphic that read “sold out.”
Individual game tickets may be available at first each day, the image says. LSU will monitor the actual attendance in the stadium and if more tickets can open up, the university says they’ll do so at the ticket office at game time each day.
First pitch is Saturday at 2 p.m.
