LSU competes in NCAA Track and Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - LSU has several athletes competing in the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin.
Long jumper JuVaughn Harrison won his first-career national title with a personal best jump of 26 feet, 11 inches (8.20 meters).
RELATED STORIES:
“It was a big accomplishment for me (to win with so many jumpers over eight meters)," said Harrison. "To be able to come out here and compete well and win for my team was a really big accomplishment for me. I went out early in indoor and I didn’t do well last year, so to come out here and win, it’s just heaven.”
Freshman pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis finished second. He cleared 5.80 meters (19 feet, .25 inches).
The men’s 4x100 meter relay comprised of Kary Vincent Jr., Akanni Hislop, Correion Mosby, and Jaron Flournoy ran a season-best time of 38.37 in the semifinals to qualify to Friday’s finals.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.