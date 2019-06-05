Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Foundation gears up to honor 2019 inductees

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Foundation is set to welcome in its 2019 inductees with a three-day celebration leading up to the induction ceremony Saturday, June 8.
The induction celebration will kick off Thursday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Museum in Natchitoches. This welcoming reception is free and open to the public, giving people an opportunity to mingle with some of the 2019 inductees.
“These are the best of the best at what they do. In order to get into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, you can’t be just good; you got to be great,” said Ronnie Rantz, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer.
The best thing about this year’s class is its diversity, he said. Outside of the big names like Peyton Manning and Les Miles are some first-time nomination categories.
“We have a volleyball participant, Danielle Scott, who is probably the most deserving of the group, a five-time Olympian from Baton Rouge," Rantz said.
"We have T.B. ‘T. Berry’ Porter, our first-ever rodeo cowboy, 91 years old, still living, first won a world championship in 1949 at Madison Square Garden.”
This weekend’s events will include:
- a 1980s Retro Bowling Bash at Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
- Rockin’ River Fest on the Rue Beauport riverfront in downtown Natchitoches from 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, rain or shine.
- VIP Taste of Tailgating at Rue Beauport riverfront from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
- Fireworks show on the south end of the Rue Beauport riverfront at 9:30 p.m. (The downtown riverbank will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 am. The Church Street Bridge and Williams Avenue will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic starting at 9 p.m.)
- Junior Training Camp for 300 youths at the NSU Wellness & Recreation Complex from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
- Round Table Brunch with the 2019 Hall of Fame class in the ballroom at Church Street Inn from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Induction dinner and ceremony at the Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second St., beginning with the red carpet reception and silent auction at 5 p.m. Saturday. The dinner and ceremony, which are sold out, begin at 6 p.m.
