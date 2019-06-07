Lake Verret reopened to recreational traffic

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have reopened waterways in Lake Verret to recreational traffic after closing them due to high water levels in May.
In a Facebook post, officials say the steady fall of area water levels allowed them to rescind an ordinance prohibiting recreational traffic.
All emergency no wake zones will remain in effect and will be strictly enforced, according to Assumption Parish officials.
Falling river levels in the Mississippi have also prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to delay the opening of the Morganza Spillway indefinitely.
Attakapas Landing will remained closed until the water in the area drops to a safe level.
Officials also noted that the Bob Thibodaux Memorial Boat Launch, located at 398 Bayou L’Ourse, has remained open.
