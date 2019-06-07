Flash flooding prompts renewed push for progress on city-parish Stormwater Master Plan

That blessing though, may not hold up for the next time heavy rains target her neighborhood off Perkins Road. Anytime it rains in Baton Rouge, repeat offenders like the Acadian underpass, the Governor’s Mansion curve, and even parts of Nicholson Drive have become notorious for taking on water. Now, it seems even more pockets of pavement across the city are starting to fill up fast. Elected leaders say what Mother Nature unloaded on the city Thursday morning, though, was simply unfair. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration says they were doing everything right and the pumps were firing on all cylinders, but still city-parish resources were still overtaxed.