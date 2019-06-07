FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some storms over weekend, nothing severe expected

The First Alert Forecast for the following seven days is a nice one by summer standards. We can’t say it’ll be entirely dry from Sunday through Saturday, but we’re currently setting rain chances for each day at 10% or less. What’s more, a pair of cool fronts, one Monday and another Thursday, will help lower humidity levels a bit. In fact, the Storm Team forecast includes lows in the 60s from Wednesday through Saturday mornings, thanks to the drier, less humid continental air drifting in from the north on the heels of those two fronts.