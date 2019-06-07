FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some storms over weekend, nothing severe expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We happily leave stormy, flooding weather in the rear view mirror, but we’re not entirely done with rain just yet.
The Storm Team Forecast keeps isolated to scattered rains in the Friday evening and overnight forecasts, with scattered rains continuing Saturday. While there could be some locally heavy downpours Saturday, the Storm Team is not anticipating much in the way of active or severe storms and another round of flooding is not in the Saturday outlook either.
Set rain chances Saturday at 30% to 40%. There could be some showers in the morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for metro Baton Rouge. Keep scattered rains in the afternoon forecast too, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90° across the WAFB region. Heads up for Tiger fans: Game #1 of the LSU Super Regional could be interrupted by a little rain given it’s 2 p.m. start. Rain should be tapering off by the early evening Saturday and you can make plans around a dry Saturday night.
The First Alert Forecast for the following seven days is a nice one by summer standards. We can’t say it’ll be entirely dry from Sunday through Saturday, but we’re currently setting rain chances for each day at 10% or less. What’s more, a pair of cool fronts, one Monday and another Thursday, will help lower humidity levels a bit. In fact, the Storm Team forecast includes lows in the 60s from Wednesday through Saturday mornings, thanks to the drier, less humid continental air drifting in from the north on the heels of those two fronts.
The forecast remains mostly dry next Sunday, June 16 too, although our reprieve from summer heat and humidity will be coming to an end into next weekend.
