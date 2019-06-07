FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Serious flash flooding in BR Thursday; some rain expected Friday morning

The biggest differences will be storms won’t be as widespread, intense, or last as long. We still can’t rule out one or two strong to severe t-storms with damaging wind the main concern. The local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today. We also are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for additional flash flooding. This is largely due to the amount of rain we saw yesterday. We expect any nuisance flooding today to be very localized.