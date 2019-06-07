FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Serious flash flooding in BR Thursday; some rain expected Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A decent rain chance remains in the forecast for today, but today won’t be as intense as yesterday.
The biggest differences will be storms won’t be as widespread, intense, or last as long. We still can’t rule out one or two strong to severe t-storms with damaging wind the main concern. The local area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today. We also are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for additional flash flooding. This is largely due to the amount of rain we saw yesterday. We expect any nuisance flooding today to be very localized.
Rainfall totals will range around 0.5″ for most with a few spots picking up as much as 1-2″. The disturbance driving all this rain will finally begin to exit the region on Saturday. Saturday will be a much drier day with just a few sct’d showers in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will return to the low 90°s over the weekend. The local area will stay mainly dry for all of next week giving us a much needed chance to dry out.
A cold front will deliver a comfortable feel to the air for the middle of the next work week. We see an increase in temps and humidity by the following weekend.
