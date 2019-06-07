Caregiver of elderly couple allegedly stole $11k

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly stole over $11,000 from an elderly woman.
According to the arrest report, Rider Sonnier, 24, moved into the victim's house to be a caregiver and withdrew thousands from her bank account without her consent.
Sonnier had moved in to care for the victim and her husband.
Between December of 2018 and April of 2019, officials say Sonnier withdrew a total of $11,240 from the victim’s bank account.
The victim told deputies Sonnier had access to her debit card to buy food and clothes for himself.
During the course of the investigation, authorities obtained photos of him withdrawing money from several ATM machines.
The victim told deputies she became upset when she understood why she did not have enough money to pay her and her husband’s monthly bills.
Sonnier was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of access device fraud, and one count of exploitation of persons with infirmities.
