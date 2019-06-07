Ask the Expert
CAPTURED: Man armed with machete accused of beating woman in front of child

John Hunt, 38
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2019 at 11:27 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man wanted for beating a woman in front of her child.

Police say on Feb. 15, BRPD was contacted by a female victim, who claimed John Wendell Hunt, 38, punched her multiple times in the face and arms as the result of a dispute. This was all done in front of her juvenile child, she said. The victim says she was able to get away, but then Hunt armed himself with a machete and threatened to cut her.

Hunt was arrested on Friday, June 7. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

