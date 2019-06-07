Bourbon Peach Cobbler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the 1800s, Houmas House Plantation was famous for ending meals with peach cobbler. This recipe is a rendition of the dish served during those plantation dinners.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
¼ cup Bourbon
8 peaches, sliced
¼ cup water
¼ cup heavy whipping cream
1¾ cups sugar, divided
3 tbsps flour
pinch salt
pinch ground cinnamon
pinch ground nutmeg
pinch ground allspice
pinch ground cloves
1 (9-inch) prepared pie crust
Method:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine Bourbon, peaches, water, heavy whipping cream, and 1½ cups sugar. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cook until fruit is softened.
In a small mixing bowl, blend flour, remaining sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Pour seasoned flour into peach mixture, stirring constantly until thickened.
Remove from heat and pour into a 9-inch cast iron skillet or cobbler pan. Allow to cool slightly. Top mixture with prepared pie crust.
Bake 45 minutes or until golden brown. If desired, garnish cobbler with fresh sliced peaches, powdered sugar, and a sprig of mint.
