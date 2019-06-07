Affected by severe weather in Ascension Parish? Here’s what’s next

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish leaders have started the process of assessing damages caused by a round of severe weather and flooding, as well as assisting people who may have been impacted.
On June 6, several inches of rain fell through Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas within a 30-minute to one-hour time span. At least six confirmed tornadoes touched down throughout south Louisiana.
Officials in Ascension Parish say they're coordinating with the National Weather Service and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to conduct damage assessment on impacted area and confirm tornadic activity.
Coordination is also ongoing with the Ascension Parish Waterways Commission, the National Weather Service, and the Livingston Parish Waterways Commission in regards to current water levels on the Amite River and the Diversion Canal.
Officials say the current crest is well below flood stage.
In a press release, authorities say additional rainfall in the forecast is not expected to “significantly impact water levels.”
Volunteers from the Church of St. Amant, the Cajun Navy, and the Baton Rouge Area Salvation Army have made themselves available to help those affected by the weather. The Red Cross has asked people who need assistance to contact them at 800-733-2767.
Parish President Kenny Matassa made a declaration of emergency to allow for debris to be picked up by the public works department. People living in areas affected by severe weather are encouraged to place vegetative debris on the right of way to be collected through the weekend.
If you have any questions, you can contact the Ascension Parish Government and OHSEP at 225-450-1200.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.