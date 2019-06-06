WANTED: Man armed with machete accused of beating woman in front of child

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are currently looking for a man wanted for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Police say on Feb. 15, BRPD was contacted by a female victim, who claimed John Wendell Hunt, 38, punched her multiple times in the face and arms as the result of a dispute. This was all done in front of her juvenile child, she said. The victim says she was able to get away, but then Hunt armed himself with a machete and threatened to cut her.
Hunt is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5′ 10″, weighing about 185 lbs.
Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
