Sandbags available ahead of more potential rain

(WAFB) - Severe storms moved through south Louisiana Thursday, June 6, claiming one life. The storm system formed in the Gulf and started in Texas. It then swept across the coast, causing serious damage along the southern portion of Louisiana.
The National Weather Service (NWS) estimates 4″ to 5″ of rain affected East Baton Rouge Parish.
Due to more anticipated rain Friday, sandbags are available to residents in Livingston Parish. Sandbags are located at 8098 Florida Blvd. (Highway 190 at Eden Church across from the library). Sand is available behind the fire station.
Sandbags are also available in East Baton Rouge Parish at the following locations (residents should bring their own shovels to fill sandbags):
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Hwy.
- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Rd.
- BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
- BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 South Flannery Rd.
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Ln.
- BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss St.
- BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Rd.
- St. George Fire Department Headquarters – 14100 Airline Hwy.
Click here for real-time sandbag locations in EBR Parish.
Sandbags are also available to residents in St. Martin Parish from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday. The sandbags are located at 1035C Ruth Bridge Hwy. Residents should be prepared to fill the bags themselves.
