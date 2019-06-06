Possible tornado hits Exxon plant in Sorrento, injures at least 3

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Exxon have confirmed “several injuries” at the Exxon plant in Sorrento.
According to a spokesperson for APSO, they responded to the call just after 10 a.m. and three people were transported to a hospital.
A supervisor for Exxon says a possible tornado hit a salt dome, injuring employees. The supervisor was not aware the extent of the injuries.
There is reported damage to pipelines at the facility.
APSO and Exxon employers are still investigating.
Officials assured there was no threat to the public.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.