Petition launched to rename Lee Circle to ‘Leah Circle’ in honor of beloved chef

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -President and CEO of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Brent Rosen, launched a petition to rename Lee Circle to ‘Leah Circle’ in honor of New Orleans chef Leah Chase.
"We have an empty space at Lee’s Circle in New Orleans. There is no better New Orleanian to honor at the circle than Leah Chase. We should honor Ms. Leah and her legacy by making it "Leah’s Circle. A statue of Leah Chase would bring all New Orleanians together in honor of one of our greatest culture bearers,” said Rosen.
In a news release, the Southern Food and Beverage Museum says it would cover the cost of the creation and installation of the statue.
