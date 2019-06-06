Heavy rains knock out power to hundreds in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As heavy rains pummeled the capitol area Thursday morning, thousands were left in the dark throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.
Just after 8 a.m., Almost 800 Entergy customers were without power in the parish.
Entergy reported over 1,600 customers affected off of Nicholson Drive between Gourrier Avenue and Brightside Drive Thursday morning.
Power was restored just before 8 a.m.
Another 400 people were without power along Highway 42 and around Tickfaw State Park.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.