As last day of session approaches, gov. signs another rounds of bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019 regular legislative session in Louisiana ends Thursday, June 6, and on Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 71 bills into law.
Edwards signed the following bills into law:
- ACT 38—SB 2 Designates a portion of LA 25 in Washington Parish as the "Jerry Joe Rayborn Memorial Highway.
- ACT 39—SB 8 Designates LA 124 in Catahoula Parish as the "Lt. Col. R.V. McHale Memorial Highway" and parts of U.S. Hwy 167 in Winn and Grant parishes as the "Preston Hall Mosely Memorial Highway".
- ACT 41—SB 13 Provides for a surviving spouse benefit to resume in certain circumstances.
- ACT 42— SB 15 Provides for firefighters at state agencies to be members of the hazardous duty plan.
- ACT 43—SB 32 Provides relative to criminal background checks for certified nurse aide trainees.
- ACT 44—SB 43 Provides for student input in the annual review of high school crisis management and response plans.
- ACT 45—SB 51 Provides relative to the qualifications for certified medication attendants.
- ACT 46—SB 57 Provides for certain records management services.
- ACT 47—SB 64 Authorizes group health insurance providers to consent on behalf of their employees for use of electronic documents.
- ACT 48—SB 65 Provides for the size and location of escape rings on crab traps.
- ACT 49—SB 73 Provides for a dental service care provider choosing the method by which such provider shall be reimbursed by an insurer.
- ACT 51—SB 76 Provides relative to child safety seats.
- ATC 52—SB 99 Provides relative to Board of Pharmacy member qualifications.
- ACT 53—SB 100 Provides relative to times and methods of taking outlaw quadrupeds.
- ACT 54—SB 108 Provides relative to criminal bail bonds.
- ACT 55—SB 127 Provides for a direct primary care agreement with a dental practice.
- ACT 56—SB 236 Authorizes the governing authority of Consolidated School District Number 1 of Jefferson Davis Parish to hold an election to levy and collect a parcel fee.
- ACT 57—HB 143 Provides for rights of qualified organ transplant candidates who have a disability.
- ACT 58—HB 24 Provides for the enrollment of additional employees in the Parochial Employees' Retirement System of Louisiana.
- ACT 59—HB 40 Authorizes governing authority of Assumption Parish to levy parking and use tax within recreational vehicle parks.
- ACT 61—HB 42 Provides relative to Iberville Parks and Recreation District.
- ACT 62—HB 54 Provides relative to board of commissioners of Concordia Parish Hospital Service District Number One.
- ACT 63—HB 56 Provides relative to Goodwood Homesites Crime Prevention and Neighborhood Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- ACT 64—HB 67 Changes title of certain board officer positions within the membership of South Louisiana Port Commission.
- ACT 65—HB 68 Creates "War of 1812" specialty license plate.
- ACT 66—HB 128-Provides relative to applications for licenses filed with the commissioner of insurance.
- ACT 67—HB 154 Provides relative to work shift cycles of dispatchers employed by the Houma police department.
- ACT 68—HB 173 Provides relative to the appointment of a justice of the peace ad hoc.
- ACT 69—HB 176 Provides relative to the governance of sewerage districts created by certain parishes.
- ACT 71—HB 232 Creates the "Combat Veteran" military honor plate.
- ACT 72— HB 317 Creates "Louisiana REALTORS" special prestige license plate.
- ACT 73—HB 342 Provides relative to the Jefferson Place/Bocage Crime Prevention and Improvement District.
- ACT 74—HB 355 Prohibits the taking of immature female crabs and provides for enhanced penalties for certain crab fishing violations.
- ACT 75—HB 533 Provides relative to metropolitan planning for town of Haughton and certain areas of Bossier Parish.
- ACT 76—HB 566 Authorizes governing authority of St. Bernard Parish to levy hotel occupancy tax.
- ACT 77—SB 10 Provides relative to permanent benefit increases.
- ACT 78—SB 16 Provides relative to the investment of lump-sum benefits.
- ACT 79—SB 38 Increases the number of hours of continuing education required for hearing aid dealers that may be taken on the internet or through correspondence courses from three continuing education units to seven units.
- ACT 80—SB 53 Provides relative to prescription monitoring information.
- ACT 81—SB 84 Authorizes designation of a high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane on state highways.
- ACT 82—SB 87 Requires a nonresident producer to surrender the Louisiana nonresident license when the resident license on which it is based terminates.
- ACT 83—SB 103 Provides relative to the unauthorized practice of public adjusting and fraudulent insurance acts by public adjusters.
- ACT 84—SB 104 Provides for an increase of commissioners to the board of Gravity Drainage District No. 5 of Livingston Parish.
- ACT 85—SB 106 Authorizes liens against certain immovable property for monies expended from the Hazardous Waste Site Cleanup Fund.
- ACT 86—SB 226 Provides for tax exemptions for special districts created to finance capital improvements.
- ACT 87—HB 120 Transfers monies in the Shrimp Trade Petition Account into the Shrimp Marketing and Promotion Fund.
- ATC 88—HB 7 Creates the crime of communication interference.
- ACT 89—HB 15 Provides relative to benefit options for certain retirees of the Firefighters' Retirement System.
- ACT 90—HB 20 Provides relative to the retirement contributions of members of the Louisiana School Employees' Retirement System who withdraw from service.
- ACT 91—HB 21 Changes actuarial funding method for the Firefighters' Retirement System.
- ACT 92—HB 22 Provides relative to the calculation of benefits of certain employees of the Baton Rouge Police Department who are members of the Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System.
- ACT 93—HB 53 Provides relative to suicide prevention in schools.
- ACT 94—HB 66 Designates a portion of United States Highway 84 as the "Veterans Memorial Highway".
- ACT 95—HB 87 Provides for supplemental pay for fire protection officers of the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District.
- ACT 96—HB 118 Provides relative to powers granted to certain municipalities pursuant to the Local Government Budget Act.
- ACT 97—HB 125 Provides for the enforcement of environmental violations through the expedited enforcement program.
- ACT 98—HB 152 Provides relative to meetings of the Washington Parish planning commission.
- ACT 99—HB 159 Provides relative to the forms of security banks may use to secure funds deposited by local governments.
- ACT 100—HB 177 Provides relative to certificates of stillbirth.
- ACT 101—HB 194 Provides for a technical correction to the definition of "private procurement unit" for purposes of the Louisiana Procurement Code.
- ACT 102—HB 209 Authorizes a sales and use tax exemption for new automobiles, aircraft, boats, vessels or other watercraft used as demonstrators.
- ACT 103—HB 223 Provides with respect to towing and storage licenses and fines.
- ACT 104—HB 241 Provides relative to certain crimes and delinquency provisions when the offender is under the age of eighteen.
- ACT 105—HB 242 Prohibits certain claims fees assessed by health insurers or pharmacy benefit managers.
- ACT 106—HB 252 Provides relative to aleatory contracts.
- ACT 107—HB 264 Increases the maximum parcel fee authorized to be levied in the Lakeshore Crime Prevention District and provides relative to the purpose of the district.
- ACT 108—HB 271 Provides relative to the procedure following the merger or consolidation of foreign or alien insurers.
- ACT 109—HB 288 Provides relative to the administration of large deductible policies and collateral.
- ACT 110—HB 299 Provides relative to approval of certain continuing legal education courses by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission.
- ACT 111—HB 397 Prohibits the suspension of a driver's license of a defendant who is financially unable to pay a criminal fine.
- ACT 112—HB 408 Provides relative to group health insurance renewals.
