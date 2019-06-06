Hammond woman injured when tree crashes through ‘Paw Paw’s’ house

Hammond, La. (WVUE) - A young woman sought shelter at her grandfather’s house when storms plowed through the Hammond area on Thursday.
She was in the 300 blk. of South Chestnut St. when high winds blew a pine tree through the house.
The woman was trying to ride out the storm in her “Paw Paw’s” house when the tree crashed onto the room, and eventually hit her on the side of her face and other parts of her body.
Her neighbors and family called first responders.
“She was able to walk to the stretcher and lay down on the stretcher. She had a smile on her face. She was really shaken up. I’m glad everything came out good,” said her father David Williams.
He said his father-and-law had to come in and pulled her out of the rubble.
Williams said the neighbor had to call him to let him know the tree fell on the house. The neighbor told Williams some of the tree landed on his daughter.
“My mind went blank when he said some of it fell on her,” Williams said.
The father said he was grateful to learn his daughter was not seriously injured.
He said now the recovery work begins with his insurance company and builders.
At least one person was killed in the Baton Rouge area during the storms.
