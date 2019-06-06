Flood victims still waiting on duplication of benefits money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a broken record that flood victims have been hearing since 2016.
In May, news came out the duplication of benefits issue was fixed and relief money was on the way. That money has yet to come, leaving people like Willie Sanders wondering if it will ever come.
Sanders had to deplete his savings to fix all the damage his home sustained in the 2016 flood.
"I ended up having to re-floor every room, cut everything out from four feet down, and I gutted everything,” he said.
Sanders, who is on disability, says he has not been able to fully recover financially. He was supposed to receive a grant from Restore Louisiana that would help recoup those costs, but that check seemingly will never come.
“Nothing happened in March,” Sanders said. “May passed, nothing happened in May. Then they came on and said they assume HUD was the hold up and they were waiting on HUD to give the stipulations of how to pass out the money.”
Pat Forbes, the executive director of Louisiana’s Office of Community Development, says the money is ready to be handed out, but his hands are tied until the Department of Housing and Urban Development issues its guidance.
“We’ve yet to receive the guidance,” Forbes said. “As late as last week, we did get a sort of summary of what to expect from the guidance, but still without the detailed guidance from HUD, we really can’t pull the trigger to implement the changes.”
Forbes says he hopes to have that guidance soon, but he has not heard anything from HUD.
“I hope that it’s like in a week,” he said. “I mean, we got that last week and it’s hard for me to imagine that they could develop the summary without having the detailed version ready within a couple of weeks.”
For Sanders, even another week is too long.
“It’s frustrating waiting,” Sanders said. “It’s stressful. If they knew how stressful it is on these people and me, they’ll get off their butt and push this a little harder.”
