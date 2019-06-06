FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Serious flash flooding in BR Thursday; some rain expected Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downpours across the WAFB region, with rains of 4” to 6” in just a couple of hours for some places, made for a rough start Thursday. Indeed, the storms were not only destructive, but proved to be downright deadly. Thankfully, the region got a break from the rains, allowing for flood waters to recede in most places. We should stay mostly dry through the evening and most of the night, allowing for more of the high water to drain. Unfortunately, all that runoff goes into local canals, bayous, and rivers, and a number of those waterways in the region responded with spikes in their water levels.