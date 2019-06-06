FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Serious flash flooding in BR Thursday; some rain expected Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downpours across the WAFB region, with rains of 4” to 6” in just a couple of hours for some places, made for a rough start Thursday. Indeed, the storms were not only destructive, but proved to be downright deadly. Thankfully, the region got a break from the rains, allowing for flood waters to recede in most places. We should stay mostly dry through the evening and most of the night, allowing for more of the high water to drain. Unfortunately, all that runoff goes into local canals, bayous, and rivers, and a number of those waterways in the region responded with spikes in their water levels.
The First Alert Forecast includes isolated to scattered rains Friday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chances Friday are set at 60% to 70%, but rain totals for most neighborhoods should come in around 1″ or less. In addition, unlike Thursday morning, not every neighborhood will get it all at once.
Saturday looks like a more typical summertime day, with scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Sunday looks a little drier, with only isolated afternoon showers in the forecast and highs around 90° to the lower 90s.
The Storm Team is still expecting a cool front to slide through the state Monday, with less humid air overtaking the WAFB region for a good bit of next week. We won’t stay completely dry from Monday through Friday of next week, but rain chances look to run on the very low end side of things right into next weekend. Daytime highs for next week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and some of us will enjoy a few morning starts in the 60s by mid-week thanks to the drier continental air behind Monday’s cool front.
