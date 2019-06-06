FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain expected through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect throughout SE LA And SW MS – this morning, it’s already a very active FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; areas of heavy rainfall in and around the area.
Extra drive time an excellent idea, showers and isolated storms will continue, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours; in addition, there is a “marginal threat” for severe weather, a high of 83°.
A brief reprieve from the wet weather is possible later today and overnight, but tomorrow, we’re looking at more rain/storms – and again, a low-end threat of severe conditions – an afternoon high in the mid 80°s.
