1 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning shooting on Ford Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early in the morning on Thursday, June 6 on Ford Street.
Police say one person was killed and one suffered life-threatening injuries. It happened just after 4 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ford Street. Both victims were found sitting inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
BRPD has identified the deceased as Jordy Harrison, 30.
There is currently no suspect(s) or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.