Baton Rouge doctors to play Rock for Spots benefit concert for melanoma

Dr. John Lyons at Our Lady of the Lake Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is teaming up with his colleagues and the hospital to fix that issue. Dr. Lyons and other medical professionals in the Baton Rouge area are using their talents with different instruments to string together a benefit concert to be held Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. At the second annual concert, Rock for Spots, Lyons and his band are one of four different doctor/medical profession-led bands that will be playing at the Varsity Theatre to raise money for melanoma and soft tissue cancer support groups.