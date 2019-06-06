Baton Rouge doctors to play Rock for Spots benefit concert for melanoma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When Aimee Rodrigue was diagnosed with melanoma four years ago, she was obviously scared. She didn’t know anybody who had melanoma and began googling the deadly cancer.
“Until you get that phone call and someone says you have cancer, you do not know what it feels like,” Rodrigue said.
Dr. John Lyons at Our Lady of the Lake Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is teaming up with his colleagues and the hospital to fix that issue. Dr. Lyons and other medical professionals in the Baton Rouge area are using their talents with different instruments to string together a benefit concert to be held Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. At the second annual concert, Rock for Spots, Lyons and his band are one of four different doctor/medical profession-led bands that will be playing at the Varsity Theatre to raise money for melanoma and soft tissue cancer support groups.
Dr. Lyons says the creation of the event just so happened to come together.
"It was sort of by accident,” Lyons said. “So I’m in a band and I was interacting with some other physician friends of mine who are in other bands and it was just sort of an accident that we 'outta get together and do something significant with this and this just seemed like a natural progression.”
Rodrigue loves the idea of a support group for survivors and battlers.
“There’s not a lot out there for skin cancer and soft tissue people as far as support groups like breast cancer is so well known and unfortunately, it’s rampant these days, so there’s a lot out there for those patients and not so much for skin cancer and soft tissue.”
Tickets for the event are $10 for students, $20 prior to the event, and $25 at the door. Attendees must be 18 years or older. To purchase tickets visit marybirdlake.org/rock.
