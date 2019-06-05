Young people gain understanding of criminal justice system through program with DA’s office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of middle school students participated in the district attorney’s junior program. They all graduated and received a special pin Wednesday, June 5.
The program is designed to provide middle school students a behind the scenes look into the criminal justice system. It helps students get an idea of what avenue they may want to follow as they advance in their future careers.
“We’re fortunate to have them in this program, open up their eyes, give them some experience. We want Baton Rouge to see this is really where our youth are in Baton Rouge. We have a really good future ahead of us,” said Moore.
The students also got the chance to network, and perhaps meet someone who could give them a future job.
