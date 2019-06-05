Vitalant holds blood drive to combat low summer donor levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vitalant is holding its annual Boogie on the Bayou blood drive in an effort to save lives this summer.
Blood usage typically increases in the summer months, while blood donations tend to decline by about 20 percent.
“From family vacations to school being out, the need for blood is always there, and events like this ensure patients never go without,” said Mitzi Breaux, Marketing and Communication manager with Vitalant.
The blood drive will be held Thursday, June 6 at the donation center located at 8234 One Calais (the service road at I-10 & Essen) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided to donors from businesses such as New York Bagel Co., Cou-Yon's, Crispy Catch and more.
Donors will receive an event t-shirt and will be eligible for various prizes.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger. Donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
For more information about the Boogie on the Bayou blood drive and donating, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL(258-4825).
