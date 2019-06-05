Thief sought after Cox Communication trailer, generators stolen from Central business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Cox Communications trailer was stolen June 2 from a business in Central.
EBRSO said the trailer with license plate no. L610658 was stolen while it was being repaired at Price Co. Supply on Greenwell Springs Road.
The following items were also stolen from the business:
- 6 Alpha Generators, model DCX3000
- 3 Honda Generators, Model EG3500
Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
