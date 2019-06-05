6th annual Dine Out Day to support Eat Fit BR happening Thursday

Information provided by Ochsner Baton Rouge
Ochsner Eat Fit partners across the state will host the 6th annual Eat Fit Dine Out Day on Thursday, June 6. Dine Out helps support the Eat Fit team of dietitians in educating and empowering Louisiana residents to live their healthiest, strongest lives possible.
Participating partners donate a portion of Dine Out sales to the Eat Fit philanthropy fund. These dollars are used to expand and spread the mission of Eat Fit, while keeping Eat Fit free for local restaurants.
As a non-profit, the Ochsner Eat Fit team works diligently alongside restaurant chefs and owners, and within the community, to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Eat Fit also supports nutrition education for culinary teaching programs, community cooking classes, development of Eat Fit opportunities in under-served areas and nutrition-related events in schools, churches and grocery stores.
Food and nutrition play a key role in the health, vitality and productivity of our community. Eat Fit partners play an essential role in the fight against obesity and other chronic health conditions related to diet and nutrition. Eat Fit makes it easier for people who are trying to eat better, live better and feel better.
Participating Dine Out restaurants in Baton Rouge include:
Highlights of Eat Fit’s impact in Louisiana:
• Over 300 Eat Fit partners across the state including Eat Fit NOLA, Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Bayou, Eat Fit Acadiana, Eat Fit Shreveport and Eat Fit SWLA
• Eat Fit smartphone app with nutrition facts of Eat Fit dishes, community events and recipes
• Eat Fit menu options available at two Universities, 12 Schools and several food banks
• Collaboration with Waitr, making it easy for people to order Eat Fit meals via the Waitr App
• Over 100 individual community events and 50 individual wellness presentations, including cooking demos, race expos, grocery tours and fitness classes
• Social media influence including a combined total of over 20,000 followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter