Senior prom to be held for Baton Rouge elders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) will hold their second annual Senior Prom on Friday, June 7.
The event, An Evening in Paris, will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center for all residents of East Baton Rouge Parish ages 60 and older. The EBRCOA, a non-profit organization, serves the senior population of East Baton Rouge Parish.
“Our seniors have been looking forward to this event for months!” said Trisha Clark-Amar, CEO of EBRCOA. “We hope that seniors from all over the Parish will attend. The prom is an excellent way to learn more about the Council on Aging, engage, make new friends, and be reminded of days of old.”
The event is free to all seniors of East Baton Rouge Parish. A valid ID is required to attend.
For more information on the event, call 225-923-8000.
