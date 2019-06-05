Perkins Rowe to host free community workout series this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t like getting fit for free? Perkins Rowe is partnering with Barre3 to host a summer community workout series in June.
The workouts will take place every Saturday morning from June 8 to 29 on The Green, which is adjacent to Anthropologie and Sur la Table.
Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and classes begin at 10 a.m.
Barre3 is a full-body balanced workout that combines strength training, cardio, and mindfulness. Throughout these 45-minute classes, you’ll be guided through sustained holds, muscle-burning micro-movements, and cardio bursts.
Visit the Facebook event to learn more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.